Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 272 at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.48) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 354.40 ($4.29).

GRI stock opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,344.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.47. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($359.41).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

