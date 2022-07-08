Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $33,866,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 100,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

