Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 200,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
