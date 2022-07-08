Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

