Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 74,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

