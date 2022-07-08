Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

