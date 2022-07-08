Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,703. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.