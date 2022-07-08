Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

