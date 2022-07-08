Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

META stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 125,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,492,042. The firm has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

