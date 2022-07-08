Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 204,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $198.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

