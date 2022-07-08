Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

