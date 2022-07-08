Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 292.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.89 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

