Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

JHMM stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

