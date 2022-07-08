Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

