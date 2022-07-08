Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.21 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $122,351.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.72 or 0.05692508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00238204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00592563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00072008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00504812 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.