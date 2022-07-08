Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 479,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 439,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

