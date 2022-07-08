Grumpy Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

