Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

