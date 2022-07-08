Gs Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.
RSP stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
