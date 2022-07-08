Gs Investments Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $660.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

