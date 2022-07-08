Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 7,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

