Gs Investments Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

