Gs Investments Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

ECL opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.