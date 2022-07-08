Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 29th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.