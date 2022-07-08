Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 29th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.
In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
