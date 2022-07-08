Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.94

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.94 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.97). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 1,777,045 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.44. The firm has a market cap of £528.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 57.57%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

