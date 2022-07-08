H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Director Buys $58,200.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

