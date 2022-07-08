H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

