Hamster (HAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,093.00

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $94,093.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00638652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

