Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

