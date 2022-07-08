Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 50,000 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.74% of Loop Industries worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Loop Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.