Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 2.30% of Park City Group worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

