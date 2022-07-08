Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 103,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Cryoport stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

