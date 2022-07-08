Handshake Price Reaches $0.0728 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Handshake has a total market cap of $36.82 million and approximately $63,947.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,645.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.20 or 0.05669624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00240179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00599549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00505750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 506,025,683 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.