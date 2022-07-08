Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after buying an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.