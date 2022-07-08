Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

