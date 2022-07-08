Harrington Investments INC Acquires 410 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

