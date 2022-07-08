Harrington Investments INC Buys 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

