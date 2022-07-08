Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,125.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

