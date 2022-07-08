Harrington Investments INC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

