Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71.

