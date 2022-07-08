Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 5.6%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.14). Approximately 747,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,157,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

