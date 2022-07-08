Head to Head Comparison: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Agent Information Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.86 $72.33 million $1.83 32.85 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CSG Systems International pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.56% 20.67% 6.72% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Agent Information Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

