Head-To-Head Review: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 2 1 6 0 2.44 Centennial Resource Development 0 5 4 0 2.44

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 136.43%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 64.03%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.46 $4.73 million ($0.10) -51.60 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.63 $138.18 million $0.59 9.97

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.11% 9.93% 3.04% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Energy Management segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates 1,480 service stations and 1,186 electric mobility charging points. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

