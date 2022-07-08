Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

