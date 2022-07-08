Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

