Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,871 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 299,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,706 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.

