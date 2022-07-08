Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,823,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

