Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,869 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

