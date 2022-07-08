Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.