Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

